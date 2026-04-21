Rithm Property Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RPT)

Rithm Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Rithm Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Rithm Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

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About Rithm Property Trust

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Rithm Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) externally managed by an affiliate of Rithm Capital Corp. (Rithm). The company focuses on commercial real estate-focused investment, including originating, acquiring and managing portfolios of CMBS, commercial real property, commercial mortgage loans and other CRE investments. It has two reportable operating segments: Residential and Commercial. The majority of the company’s revenue is derived from the Residential segment, which is focused on managing a portfolio that includes residential mortgage assets, including whole mortgage loans, RMBS and beneficial interests.

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