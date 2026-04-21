Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

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About Highland Global Allocation Fund

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The Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) is a diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Highland Capital Management, the fund pursues a multi-asset strategy, allocating across global equities, fixed income instruments, and alternative investments. Its flexible mandate allows the portfolio team to shift exposures between regions and asset classes in response to changing market conditions.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes risk management and diversification.

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