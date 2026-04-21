First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
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