Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44.70 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 54,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $87.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.