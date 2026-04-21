Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Delek US has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of -48.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Delek US has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,932.24. This trade represents a 16.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 172,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delek US by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Delek US by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

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Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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