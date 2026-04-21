First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDIV opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Get First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.