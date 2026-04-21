First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ MDIV opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Company Profile
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