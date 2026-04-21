SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,780 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 53,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,757,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,172,000 after acquiring an additional 759,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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