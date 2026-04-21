Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,336 million during the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Ebiquity Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of EBQ opened at GBX 10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 10.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 25.

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Ebiquity Company Profile

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Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

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