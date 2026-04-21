Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,644 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Lab Trading Up 5.5%
Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $99.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab
In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Lab News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $105 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, a direct analyst catalyst that helped lift the stock in afternoon trading. Why Are Rocket Lab (RKLB) Shares Soaring Today
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street analysts have been raising targets and reiterating Buy calls amid Rocket Lab’s strategic moves (including the Mynaric acquisition closing), which supports a higher valuation narrative for RKLB. Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock: Wall Street Analysts Raise Price Targets Amid Mynaric Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — continued investor interest in space plays and coverage highlighting RKLB as a momentum/space-stock candidate — are supporting demand, but these are broad themes rather than company-specific fundamentals. SpaceX IPO Frenzy: 3 Space Stocks That Could Benefit Most (RKLB)
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading commentary notes RKLB is bucking a market pullback as traders favor defense/space themes, which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t guarantee sustained momentum. What’s Pushing Rocket Lab Corporation Stock Up On Monday?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term volatility persists: pre-market weakness was reported and commentary pointed to sharp intraday moves (one outlet noted a recent 14% drop), underscoring risk for near-term traders. Why Is Rocket Lab Stock (RKLB) Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling around the Mynaric deal close add a potential negative signal for sentiment and could weigh on the stock if selling continues. Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock: Wall Street Analysts Raise Price Targets Amid Mynaric Acquisition
Rocket Lab Company Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
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