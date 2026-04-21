Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.15.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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