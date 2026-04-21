Wiki Cat (WKC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.17 Million

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Wiki Cat has a total market cap of $56.17 million and $329.66 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wiki Cat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wiki Cat

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 538,806,916,755,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 538,808,491,116,957.62286547. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.0000001 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $339,190.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

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