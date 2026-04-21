NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, CICC Research cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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NIKE Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE NKE opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 108.61%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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