Pentair plc $PNR Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169,410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $61,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 173.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 312,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 192,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Wall Street Zen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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