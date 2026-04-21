Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $63,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9%

DB stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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