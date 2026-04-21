Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada now has a GBX 870 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800. Standard Life traded as high as GBX 778.80 and last traded at GBX 778, with a volume of 6402700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Life from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Standard Life from GBX 769 to GBX 840 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Life from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 812.

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Insider Activity at Standard Life

Standard Life Stock Up 2.4%

In other Standard Life news, insider Katie Murray acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 per share, with a total value of £49,612.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,050. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Standard Life Company Profile

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Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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