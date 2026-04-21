Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $51,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.08.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $204.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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