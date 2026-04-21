Gradium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 (GRD)

Gradium (GRD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Gradium has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Gradium token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges. Gradium has a market capitalization of $332.91 thousand and $1.69 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gradium

Gradium’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx. The official website for Gradium is gradium.org.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 0.9552662 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gradium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gradium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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