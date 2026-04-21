Head-To-Head Analysis: Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) vs. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Kuehne & Nagel International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $832.66 million 5.98 $278.84 million $5.87 19.93 Kuehne & Nagel International $29.53 billion 0.98 $1.06 billion $1.77 27.15

Risk and Volatility

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne & Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.46% 52.24% 18.46% Kuehne & Nagel International 3.57% 38.68% 7.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Kuehne & Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 4 2 0 2.14 Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Kuehne & Nagel International.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Kuehne & Nagel International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

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Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

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