Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.54. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

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Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

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