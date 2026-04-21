Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $267.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $213.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $176.45 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 51,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corporation of America

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Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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