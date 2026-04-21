PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,144 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,440,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,800,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,707,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,128,000 after purchasing an additional 271,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,374,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,582,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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