SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $21.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 366,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,290,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.51.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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