Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 5.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BSJT stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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