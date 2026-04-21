Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 221.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $38,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,808,000 after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,675,000 after purchasing an additional 422,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 313,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702,713.62. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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