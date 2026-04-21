Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.43.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZS opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -320.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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