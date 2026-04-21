1,253 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.3% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.34 and its 200 day moving average is $611.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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