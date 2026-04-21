1,253 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.3% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big direct inflows: QQQ reportedly drew about $6.5 billion as investors rotated back into equities amid easing Iran war fears — a strong, immediate demand signal for the Nasdaq‑100 exposure. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry tailwind: ETF flows exceeded $500 billion in the first 3.5 months of 2026, reflecting record trading and new launches — a favorable backdrop for large, liquid ETFs like QQQ. ETF Flows Top $500 Billion in First Quarter of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Income product announcement: Invesco’s QQQ Income Advantage ETF declared a monthly distribution of $0.4635, which can attract yield‑seeking buyers to Invesco’s QQQ product family and support sentiment. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.4635
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trade strategies (options/position ideas) for QQQ and major tech names are circulating — useful for short‑term trader flows but not a clear directional catalyst for the ETF itself. Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA
- Neutral Sentiment: Weekly ETF performance recaps note QQQ among top performers last week amid easing geopolitical fears and strong earnings — contextually supportive but not an immediate driver. Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a strong market signal rallying stocks but note sectoral nuances from Iran risk — informative for positioning but mixed implications for QQQ. The Year’s Most Positive Signal Rallies Markets, But Iran Risk Favors Select Sectors
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term weakness/premarket decline: Some outlets flagged a premarket drop in QQQ and noted profit‑taking and rotation as reasons — a near‑term headwind for price action. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Falling Today 4-20-2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk note: Analysts caution that the trade lifting the S&P 500 may be fragile — a potential catalyst for a pullback that would weigh on QQQ if momentum reverses. The Trade Driving The S&P 500 Higher May Not Last
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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