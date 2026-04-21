Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 2.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSMW stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

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Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

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