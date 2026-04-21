4,715 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express
Key Headlines Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AmEx acquired Hypercard to accelerate AI-driven expense automation and commercial services, strengthening its product moat for corporate clients and improving cross‑sell/merchant data advantages. How Will AmEx’s Hyper Acquisition Expand Its AI Capabilities?
- Positive Sentiment: AmEx unveiled an AI “agentic commerce” platform intended to automate customer workflows and deepen premium cardholder engagement — a move that could widen its structural competitive advantage if adoption lifts spend and fees. Does Amex’s New AI Agentic Commerce Platform Redefine the Premium Moat Around AXP?
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece explains why an investor established a new long position in AXP, reflecting conviction from some buy‑and‑hold investors in AmEx’s cash flow, brand premium and capital allocation. American Express: Why We Established A New Position
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and estimate rundowns are focused on key Q1 metrics (spending trends, net interest margin, losses) — useful for gauging whether results meet guidance but not signaling a clear directional surprise. Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Express (AXP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings commentary (TipRanks, Blockonomi) calls AXP fundamentally solid but lacking an immediate upside catalyst, suggesting many investors are waiting for Q1 clarity before adding exposure. American Express (AXP) Looks Solid Ahead of Q1 Earnings. Why Is It Still a Hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Media commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) advise waiting for a likely post‑earnings dip before buying, reinforcing short‑term selling pressure around the report. Jim Cramer Suggests Waiting for Post Earnings Dip Before Buying American Express
American Express Stock Down 0.5%
AXP stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $239.27 and a twelve month high of $387.49.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.
About American Express
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.