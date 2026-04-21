4,715 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.16.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.5%

AXP stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $239.27 and a twelve month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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