Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $413.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.06 and a 1 year high of $438.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,094. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total transaction of $515,631.99. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,399.03. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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