Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

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Crocs Stock Up 5.0%

CROX stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $122.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

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Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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