Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

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About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

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The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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