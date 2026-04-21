Devve (DEVVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $262.59 Thousand

Devve (DEVVE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Devve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devve has a total market cap of $740.65 thousand and approximately $262.59 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Devve has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.03917599 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $214,860.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

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