EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$117.44.

EQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQB from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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EQB Trading Up 0.5%

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$121.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.93. EQB has a 12-month low of C$83.93 and a 12-month high of C$126.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

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