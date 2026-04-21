PFG Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1645 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

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