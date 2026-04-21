Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer suggested earnings could clarify United’s expansion/M&A intentions, which could unlock upside if management signals a credible, executable plan. Read More.

Jim Cramer suggested earnings could clarify United’s expansion/M&A intentions, which could unlock upside if management signals a credible, executable plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: United is promoting its “global mobility network” initiative, a strategic growth narrative that supports long-term revenue diversification beyond core passenger flying. Read More.

United is promoting its “global mobility network” initiative, a strategic growth narrative that supports long-term revenue diversification beyond core passenger flying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UAL reports Q1 results tomorrow — earnings, guidance, and management commentary on capacity, fares and any M&A plans will likely drive short-term moves. Watch EPS, unit revenue trends and fuel/expense outlook. Read More.

UAL reports Q1 results tomorrow — earnings, guidance, and management commentary on capacity, fares and any M&A plans will likely drive short-term moves. Watch EPS, unit revenue trends and fuel/expense outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Merger talk headlines have put pressure on rival managements (notably American’s CEO), shifting focus to competitive positioning; that spotlight can reshape investor expectations for network strategy even if a deal doesn’t happen. Read More.

Merger talk headlines have put pressure on rival managements (notably American’s CEO), shifting focus to competitive positioning; that spotlight can reshape investor expectations for network strategy even if a deal doesn’t happen. Read More. Negative Sentiment: American Airlines publicly rejected a potential tie-up with United, removing a consolidation upside scenario and underscoring strong antitrust concerns that would complicate any large M&A — a direct drag on takeover-driven upside for UAL. Read More.

American Airlines publicly rejected a potential tie-up with United, removing a consolidation upside scenario and underscoring strong antitrust concerns that would complicate any large M&A — a direct drag on takeover-driven upside for UAL. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bipartisan senators have asked United and American to detail how a merger would affect routes and fares, signaling heightened regulatory risk that makes large-scale consolidation politically difficult. Read More.

Bipartisan senators have asked United and American to detail how a merger would affect routes and fares, signaling heightened regulatory risk that makes large-scale consolidation politically difficult. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and sector-wide fuel/operational worries are weighing on airline stocks, creating pre-earnings headwinds for UAL as investors price in higher costs and demand uncertainty. Read More.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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