Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 3,721 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $263.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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