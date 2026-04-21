Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Releases Earnings Results

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Laser Photonics Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:LASE opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Laser Photonics by 7,350.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 147,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laser Photonics by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,065 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laser Photonics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Laser Photonics
About Laser Photonics
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets high‐power fiber‐optic laser solutions and high‐speed optical communication modules. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, it serves a variety of industrial and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company’s operations are organized into two principal segments: Laser Products and Optical Communications.
In its Laser Products segment, Laser Photonics develops and produces a range of fiber‐optic lasers tailored for material processing applications.
Further Reading
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