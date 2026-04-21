Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $95.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.2083.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $194,638.44. Following the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,993.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $223,915.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,354,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,676,524.60. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,469. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 189,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 89.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 50.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,304,000 after buying an additional 300,264 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after buying an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $13,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ESTC opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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