KBC Group NV Has $2.39 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.45%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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