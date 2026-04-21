UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBJF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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UCB Stock Performance

About UCB

UCBJF opened at $309.39 on Tuesday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $345.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.71.

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UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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