Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.20 and traded as high as GBX 867. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 860, with a volume of 253,041 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 840 to GBX 900 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 955.

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Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £989.36 million, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 856.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 842.71.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 18.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

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