Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.
Q2 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $96.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
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