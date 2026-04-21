Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 31,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,547,424.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,067,185.75. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 91,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,556,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,064,796.25. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock worth $20,702,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $96.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

About Q2

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Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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