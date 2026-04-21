Banco de Sabadell (BNDSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Banco de Sabadell to post earnings of $0.1508 per share and revenue of $860.2330 million for the quarter.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

About Banco de Sabadell

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Banco Sabadell SA, traded in the U.S. on the OTC market under the symbol BNDSY, is a diversified banking group headquartered in Alicante, Spain, with roots dating back to its founding in 1881 in the city of Sabadell. The bank provides a full range of financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, mortgages, credit and debit card programs, leasing, factoring, and consumer finance. It also offers corporate and investment banking solutions such as syndicated loans, debt issuance, trade finance, and foreign exchange services.

Over its history, Banco Sabadell has grown through a series of domestic and international acquisitions, establishing itself as one of Spain’s leading financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.