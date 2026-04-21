Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.8240 per share and revenue of $30.4172 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Comcast

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,356.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in Comcast by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 7,824,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789,984 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Comcast by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 27,458,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $820,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Comcast by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,175,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $35.25 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.