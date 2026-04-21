Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.6060 per share and revenue of $706.6220 million for the quarter.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

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Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Old National Bank. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its core activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Old National Bancorp provides wealth management and trust services through a dedicated team of financial advisors.

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