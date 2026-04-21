Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUGDF shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.3%

About Lundin Gold

LUGDF opened at C$84.34 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$37.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.28.

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Lundin Gold Inc is a Vancouver-based gold mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in South America. The company’s flagship asset is the Fruta del Norte underground gold mine, located in the province of Zamora-Chinchipe in southeast Ecuador. Commencing commercial production in mid-2021, Fruta del Norte combines high-grade epithermal vein mineralization with a modern processing facility to produce gold doré bars for sale on international markets.

Historically, the Fruta del Norte deposit was first identified in 2006 and later became the cornerstone of Lundin Gold through corporate restructuring that established the company as an independent public entity in 2019.

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