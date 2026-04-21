Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.3%

About Spartan Delta

TSE SDE opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.66.

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Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

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