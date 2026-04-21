Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,282 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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