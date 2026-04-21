PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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