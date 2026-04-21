SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1857 per share and revenue of $2.5763 billion for the quarter.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. SSAB AB has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.73.

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About SSAB AB (publ)

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SSAB AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based steel company specializing in the production of high-strength, value-added steel products and solutions. With roots dating back to the formation of SSAB in 1978 through the merger of three Swedish steelworks, the company has evolved into a global supplier of advanced steels tailored for demanding applications. SSAB’s portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled strip, coated steels, quenched and tempered (Q&T) grades, heavy plate, and wear-resistant Hardox® and structural Strenx® steels.

The company serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and energy.

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